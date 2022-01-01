AppFolio 연봉

AppFolio의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $73,950에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $250,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. AppFolio. 마지막 업데이트: 7/23/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
AppFolio에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:
25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st-년 (25.00% 매년)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd-년 (25.00% 매년)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd-년 (25.00% 매년)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th-년 (25.00% 매년)
