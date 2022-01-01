회사 디렉토리
Amdocs 연봉

Amdocs의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 데이터 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $10,453에서 상위 끝에서 인사 에 대한 $537,300까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Amdocs. 마지막 업데이트: 7/29/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

생산 소프트웨어 엔지니어

DevOps 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $35.3K
제품 관리자
Median $107K

솔루션 아키텍트
Median $170K
영업
Median $240K
회계사
$70.4K
행정 보조
$49.3K
비즈니스 분석가
$112K
고객 서비스
$166K
고객 성공
$95.4K
데이터 분석가
$10.5K
데이터 과학자
$41.5K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$339K
인사
$537K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$17.4K
경영 컨설턴트
$76.9K
마케팅
$122K
제품 디자이너
$39.8K
프로그램 관리자
$49.8K
프로젝트 관리자
$36K
영업 엔지니어
$194K
자주 묻는 질문

