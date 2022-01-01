회사 디렉토리
Amdocs
Amdocs 복리후생

보험, 건강 및 웰니스
  • Health Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    • 주거
  • Remote Work

    • 재무 및 퇴직
  • 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • 기타
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

    • 추천 채용

      Amdocs에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

