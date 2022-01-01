회사 디렉토리
Aetna 연봉

Aetna의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 제품 디자이너 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $25,425에서 상위 끝에서 솔루션 아키텍트 에 대한 $258,703까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Aetna. 마지막 업데이트: 7/29/2025

$160K

데이터 과학자
PRF2 $136K
PRF3 $161K
PRF4 $190K

의료정보학

소프트웨어 엔지니어
PRF1 $99K
PRF2 $133K
PRF3 $162K
PRF4 $172K

데이터 엔지니어

보험계리사
Median $159K

제품 관리자
Median $201K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $102K
회계사
$95.1K
비즈니스 분석가
$101K
사업 개발
$115K
토목 엔지니어
$58.8K
데이터 분석가
$115K
재무 분석가
$82.6K
경영 컨설턴트
$172K
제품 디자이너
$25.4K
프로젝트 관리자
$98K
영업
$101K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$199K
솔루션 아키텍트
$259K

데이터 아키텍트

자주 묻는 질문

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Aetna er 솔루션 아키텍트 at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $258,703. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Aetna er $124,355.

