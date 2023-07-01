회사 디렉토리
Advanced Training Athletic Club
    • 회사 정보

    ATAC is an AI-powered fitness app that creates personalized workout programs and guides users to reach their goals. It covers 9 categories including strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental wellness. The app provides customized nutrition plans based on body type, age, gender, and goals, with detailed nutrient information for each food choice. It also offers a world-class strength building program with virtual coaching and tracks progress. ATAC gamifies the experience, allowing users to earn points, compete on leaderboards, and unlock hidden content.

    https://atac.app
    웹사이트
    2018
    설립 연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

    기타 자료