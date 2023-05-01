회사 디렉토리
Acreage Holdings
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Acreage Holdings에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    웹사이트
    2014
    설립 연도
    241
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Acreage Holdings에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • LinkedIn
    • Facebook
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료