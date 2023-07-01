회사 디렉토리
AccessParks
    AccessParks is an Internet Service Provider that specializes in providing broadband internet services to stakeholders within National and State parks, as well as surrounding rural communities. They offer true broadband speeds to every user device, even in challenging terrains. AccessParks' "SmartParks" platform is installed in lodges, RV parks, campgrounds, and marinas without any upfront investment from the venue owner. They also provide value-added broadband internet services and IoT software applications to hospitality concessioners once connectivity is established.

    2015
    31
    $1M-$10M
