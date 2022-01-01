회사 디렉토리
3M
3M 연봉

3M의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 제품 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $21,444에서 상위 끝에서 솔루션 아키텍트 에 대한 $253,260까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. 3M. 마지막 업데이트: 7/31/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

소프트웨어 엔지니어
T1 $87.9K
T2 $102K
T3 $129K
T4 $154K
T4A $170K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

기계 엔지니어
T1 $76.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $145K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $120K

재무 분석가
Median $100K
데이터 과학자
Median $134K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $83.5K
비즈니스 분석가
Median $126K
하드웨어 엔지니어
Median $128K
회계사
$65.2K
생명의학 엔지니어
$81.4K
비즈니스 운영
$126K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$158K
사업 개발
$155K
화학 엔지니어
$97.5K
고객 서비스
$130K
데이터 과학 관리자
$166K
인사
$148K
산업 디자이너
$125K
경영 컨설턴트
$148K
마케팅
$164K
마케팅 운영
$159K
재료 엔지니어
$149K
제품 디자이너
$89.2K
제품 관리자
$21.4K
영업
$116K
사이버 보안 분석가
$109K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$166K
솔루션 아키텍트
$253K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$146K
UX 연구원
$99K
베스팅 일정

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

주식 유형
RSU + Options

3M에서 RSU + Options는 3년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 0% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (0.00% 매년)

  • 0% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (0.00% 매년)

  • 100% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (100.00% 매년)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

주식 유형
RSU + Options

3M에서 RSU + Options는 3년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (33.30% 매년)

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (33.30% 매년)

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (33.30% 매년)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

자주 묻는 질문

3M에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 솔루션 아키텍트 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $253,260입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
3M에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $125,715입니다.

