회사 디렉토리
360Learning
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • 360Learning에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. 360Learning powers the future of work at 1,200 organizations, including Toyota, Criteo, and Airbus. Founded in 2012, 360Learning has raised $41 million with 180 team members across New York, Paris, and London.

    https://en.360learning.com
    웹사이트
    2010
    설립 연도
    420
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      360Learning에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료