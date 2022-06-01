회사 디렉토리
24-7 Intouch
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • 24-7 Intouch에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    24-7 Intouch is a global contact center outsourcing company that delivers innovative, quality-driven, customer service solutions, across all industry segments. Using the most advanced technology, comprehensive insights, and brand specialists for each account, 24-7 Intouch is able to provide a multichannel approach, via voice, live chat, e-mail and social media management. This customizable, customer care method allows clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime customer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. The 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for clients to create the ideal customer experience.

    http://www.24-7intouch.com
    웹사이트
    2001
    설립 연도
    9,080
    직원 수
    $1B-$10B
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      24-7 Intouch에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Apple
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료