すべての職種
データサイエンティスト

Culver City, CA

データサイエンティスト Icon

データサイエンティスト 給与 での Culver City, CA

$190,000

総報酬中央値

全レベル

💪 貢献するあなたの給与

求人を見る

最近提出された給与情報

追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 あなたの報酬を追加🎯 すべて データサイエンティスト 給与情報

コミュニティ投稿

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 ディスカッションに参加しよう！

エキスパートサポート

1対1給与交渉サポート

1対1給与交渉サポート

正当な報酬を獲得しよう。あなたのような方々が3万ドル以上（時には30万ドル以上）の昇給を実現しています。

セッションを予約セッションを予約
履歴書レビュー

履歴書レビュー

求人応募をやめて、リクルーターからアプローチされる人材になりましょう。

レビューを予約レビューを予約

よくある質問

  1. Culver City, CAのデータサイエンティストの給与はいくらですか？

    Culver City, CAのデータサイエンティストの平均総報酬は $190,000です。

  2. Culver City, CAのデータサイエンティストの最低給与はいくらですか？

    Culver City, CAのデータサイエンティストに最低給与の設定はありませんが、平均総報酬は $190,000です。

  3. Culver City, CAのデータサイエンティストに最も高い給与を支払う企業はどこですか？

    Culver City, CAのデータサイエンティストに最も高い給与を支払う企業はSnapで、平均総報酬は $505,000です。

  4. 別の質問があります

私たちのミッションに共感いただけますか？給与透明性を支持する何千ものプロフェッショナルの仲間に加わりましょう！
💪 あなたの給与情報を投稿する

このページは役に立ちましたか？