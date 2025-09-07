すべての職種
データサイエンティスト

Cairo, Egypt

データサイエンティスト 給与 での Cairo, Egypt

EGP 352,691

総報酬中央値

EGP 306K

25th%

EGP 616K

75th%

EGP 919K

90th%

平均 データサイエンティスト 給与 幅は における Cairo, Egypt から EGP 305,663 まで EGP 615,767.

コミュニティ投稿

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

よくある質問

  1. Cairo, Egyptのデータサイエンティストの給与はいくらですか？

    Cairo, Egyptのデータサイエンティストの総報酬の平均はEGP 352,691です。

  2. Cairo, Egyptのデータサイエンティストの最低給与はいくらですか？

    Cairo, Egyptのデータサイエンティストに最低給与の設定はありませんが、総報酬の平均はEGP 352,691です。

  3. 別の質問があります

