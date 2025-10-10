すべての職種
データサイエンティスト 給与 での Brussels, Belgium

€61,369

総報酬中央値

€59.2K

25th%

€69.4K

75th%

€97.4K

90th%

全レベル

平均 データサイエンティスト 給与 幅は における Brussels, Belgium から €59,188 まで €69,388. 表示 データサイエンティスト 給与情報 主要企業の基本給、株式、ボーナスの内訳です。 最終更新日： 10/10/2025

最近提出された給与情報

追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

高給

最高報酬企業 BE

🏆 リーダーボードを見る
  1. Grab Icon

    Grab

    €121,548
  2. Yandex Icon

    ヤンデックス

    €48,689
  3. American Express Icon

    アメリカン・エキスプレス

    €26,029
🏆 リーダーボードを見る

よくある質問

  1. Brussels, Belgiumのデータサイエンティストの給与はいくらですか？

    Brussels, Belgiumのデータサイエンティストの総報酬の平均は€61,369です。

  2. Brussels, Belgiumのデータサイエンティストの最低給与はいくらですか？

    Brussels, Belgiumのデータサイエンティストに最低給与の設定はありませんが、総報酬の平均は€61,369です。

  3. Brussels, Belgiumのデータサイエンティストに最も高い給与を支払う企業はどこですか？

    Brussels, Belgiumのデータサイエンティストに最も高い報酬を支払う企業はGrabで、総報酬の平均は€121,548です。

  4. 別の質問があります

