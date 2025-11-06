Zoomのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Denver And Boulder Areaはyearあたり$130Kから$309Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Denver And Boulder Areaパッケージ総額は$185Kです。 Zoomの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
ZP1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$229K
$151K
$68.8K
$8.9K
ZP4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Zoomでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)