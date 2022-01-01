企業一覧
Zoom
Zoom 給与

Zoomの給与は下位のデータサイエンティストの年間総報酬$30,602から上位のビジネスデベロップメントの$487,550の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Zoom. 最終更新日： 9/19/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
ZP1 $148K
ZP2 $196K
ZP3 $247K
ZP4 $346K
ZP5 $393K

マシンラーニングエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクションソフトウェアエンジニア

デブオプスエンジニア

リサーチサイエンティスト

プロダクトマネージャー
ZP3 $217K
ZP4 $283K
ZP5 $325K
プロダクトデザイナー
ZP3 $194K
ZP4 $271K

UXデザイナー

リクルーター
ZP3 $206K
ZP4 $209K
マーケティング
Median $225K

プロダクトマーケティングマネジャー

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $310K
セールス
Median $200K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $137K
データアナリスト
Median $210K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $212K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $155K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $145K
ヒューマンリソース
Median $188K
セールスエンジニア
Median $239K
アカウンタント
$192K

テクニカルアカウンタント

アドミニストレイティブアシスタント
$42.2K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$259K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$488K
コーポレートデベロップメント
$189K
カスタマーサービス
$73.7K
カスタマーサービスオペレーション
$83.1K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$114K
データサイエンティスト
$30.6K
グラフィックデザイナー
$259K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$131K
リーガル
$296K
マーケティングオペレーション
$456K
プログラムマネージャー
$147K
セールスイネーブルメント
$143K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$223K

クラウドセキュリティアーキテクト

テクニカルアカウントマネージャー
$180K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$64K
テクニカルライター
$132K
トラストアンドセーフティ
$94.6K
UXリサーチャー
$211K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Zoomでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

Zoomで報告されている最高給与の職種はビジネスデベロップメント at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$487,550です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Zoomで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$200,000です。

その他のリソース