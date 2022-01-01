企業一覧
ZipRecruiter
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

ZipRecruiter 給与

ZipRecruiterの給与は下位のヒューマンリソーシズの年間総報酬$79,600から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$422,417の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています ZipRecruiter. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer III $191K
Senior Software Engineer $228K
Staff Software Engineer $422K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $170K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $258K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $142K

UXデザイナー

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $294K
アカウンタント
$91.3K
ビジネスアナリスト
$266K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$293K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$79.6K
マーケティング
$259K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

ZipRecruiterでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

ZipRecruiterで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the Staff Software Engineer levelで、年間総報酬は$422,417です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ZipRecruiterで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$243,072です。

注目の求人

    ZipRecruiterの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • eBay
  • Pandora
  • LendingClub
  • Oscar Health
  • One Medical
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース