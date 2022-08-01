企業一覧
Zip 給与

Zipの給与は下位のビジネスデベロップメントの年間総報酬$63,700から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$231,150の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Zip. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $200K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ビジネスデベロップメント
$63.7K
データサイエンティスト
$105K

プロダクトデザイナー
$148K
リクルーター
$124K
セールス
$99.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$231K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Zipでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Zipで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$231,150です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Zipで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$124,176です。

