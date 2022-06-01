企業一覧
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation 給与

Zions Bancorporationの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$35,323から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$236,175の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Zions Bancorporation. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $100K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $118K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $108K

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $80K
ビジネスオペレーションズ
$68.3K
ビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー
$80.4K
カスタマーサービス
$35.3K
インベストメントバンカー
$70.4K
プロダクトマネージャー
$236K
プログラムマネージャー
$156K
すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


よくある質問

Zions Bancorporationで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$236,175です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Zions Bancorporationで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$90,200です。

関連企業

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
その他のリソース