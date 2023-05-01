企業一覧
ZenBusiness
    • 会社概要

    ZenBusiness is a trusted partner that helps entrepreneurs scale their business by providing fast and low-cost services, expert support, and a personalized dashboard. They have helped over 300,000 businesses get up and running and are the only business formation partner in the Small Business Digital Alliance initiative. They offer a $5K Grant Program and partner with nonprofits and organizations to support underserved communities. ZenBusiness was rated by Forbes as one of the “Best LLC Services” in the country for the second year in a row and offers robust benefits to their employees.

    https://zenbusiness.com
    ウェブサイト
    2015
    設立年
    351
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

