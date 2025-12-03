Yext テクニカルプログラムマネージャー 給与

企業一覧
Yextのテクニカルプログラムマネージャー総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$81.5Kから$113Kの範囲です。 Yextの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025

平均総報酬

$87.3K - $103K
United States
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$81.5K$87.3K$103K$113K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Yextでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)



よくある質問

Yext in United Statesのテクニカルプログラムマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$113,490です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Yextのテクニカルプログラムマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$81,480です。

