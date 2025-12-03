Yext マーケティング 給与

Yextのマーケティング総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$145Kから$202Kの範囲です。 Yextの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025
平均総報酬
Yextでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
