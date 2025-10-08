Yandexのアナリスト報酬 in Moscow Metro AreaはG14のyearあたりRUB 1.86MからG17のyearあたりRUB 5.51Mの範囲です。 Yandexの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.51M
RUB 4.49M
RUB 168K
RUB 848K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Yandexでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
