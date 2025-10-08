Yandexのリサーチサイエンティスト報酬 in RussiaはG15でyearあたりRUB 1.83Mです。 Yandexの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 1.83M
RUB 1.83M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Yandexでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.