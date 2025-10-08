企業一覧
Yandex
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

  • Russia

Yandex バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Russia）

Yandexのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in RussiaはG14のyearあたりRUB 1.98MからG18のyearあたりRUB 7.65Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Russiaパッケージ総額はRUB 3.62Mです。 Yandexの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
G14
(エントリーレベル)
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
表示 4 その他のレベル
RUB 13.46M

最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Yandexでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



よくある質問

Yandex in Russiaのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬RUB 7,645,128です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Yandexのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Russiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はRUB 3,522,407です。

