Yalo
  • 給与
  • プロダクトデザインマネージャー

  • 全プロダクトデザインマネージャー給与

Yalo プロダクトデザインマネージャー 給与

Yaloのプロダクトデザインマネージャー総報酬 in Colombiaの平均はyearあたりCOP 211.13MからCOP 295.07Mの範囲です。 Yaloの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025

平均総報酬

$57.6K - $69.8K
Colombia
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$53.1K$57.6K$69.8K$74.2K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Yalo?

よくある質問

Yalo in Colombiaのプロダクトデザインマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬COP 295,067,845です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Yaloのプロダクトデザインマネージャー職種 in Colombiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCOP 211,126,131です。

その他のリソース

