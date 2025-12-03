企業一覧
XYZ Robotics
XYZ Robotics ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

XYZ Roboticsのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$213Kから$290Kの範囲です。 XYZ Roboticsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025

平均総報酬

$228K - $275K
United States
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$213K$228K$275K$290K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

XYZ Roboticsでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

XYZ Robotics in United Statesのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$290,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
XYZ Roboticsのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$212,500です。

