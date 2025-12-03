XYZ Robotics ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

XYZ Roboticsのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$213Kから$290Kの範囲です。 XYZ Roboticsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025
平均総報酬
XYZ Roboticsでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
