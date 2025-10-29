企業一覧
XP
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

XP ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

XPのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Brazilパッケージの中央値はyearあたりR$112Kです。 XPの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/29/2025

年収中央値
company icon
XP
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
年収総額
R$112K
レベル
L3
基本給
R$79.3K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
ボーナス
R$32.9K
在籍年数
3 年
経験年数
3 年
キャリアレベルとは XP?
Block logo
+R$319K
Robinhood logo
+R$489K
Stripe logo
+R$110K
Datadog logo
+R$192K
Verily logo
+R$121K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

XP in Brazilのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬R$340,853です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
XPのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Brazilで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はR$115,552です。

注目の求人

    XPの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Square
  • Apple
  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • SoFi
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース