Xero ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Xeroのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in New ZealandはAssociate Software EngineerのyearあたりNZ$88.2KからLead Software EngineerのyearあたりNZ$186Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in New Zealandパッケージ総額はNZ$141Kです。 Xeroの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/29/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
NZ$88.2K
NZ$84K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$120K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.8K
NZ$378.7
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$166K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Xeroでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

Xero in New Zealandのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬NZ$185,778です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Xeroのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in New Zealandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はNZ$141,173です。

