Xero ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Xeroのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in New ZealandはAssociate Software EngineerのyearあたりNZ$88.2KからLead Software EngineerのyearあたりNZ$186Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in New Zealandパッケージ総額はNZ$141Kです。 Xeroの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/29/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$88.2K
NZ$84K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$120K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.8K
NZ$378.7
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$166K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Xeroでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)