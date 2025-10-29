企業一覧
Xero
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • プロダクトマネージャー

  • 全プロダクトマネージャー給与

Xero プロダクトマネージャー 給与

Xeroのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in New ZealandはProduct ManagerのyearあたりNZ$148KからLead Product ManagerのyearあたりNZ$201Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in New Zealandパッケージ総額はNZ$158Kです。 Xeroの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/29/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Product Manager
NZ$148K
NZ$136K
NZ$12K
NZ$0
Senior Product Manager
NZ$181K
NZ$173K
NZ$7.5K
NZ$0
Lead Product Manager
NZ$201K
NZ$174K
NZ$26.8K
NZ$0
表示 1 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+NZ$98.9K
Robinhood logo
+NZ$152K
Stripe logo
+NZ$34.1K
Datadog logo
+NZ$59.7K
Verily logo
+NZ$37.5K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Xeroでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの プロダクトマネージャー オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Xero in New Zealandのプロダクトマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬NZ$200,960です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Xeroのプロダクトマネージャー職種 in New Zealandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はNZ$157,200です。

注目の求人

    Xeroの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Ciena
  • Global Payments
  • Limelight Networks
  • Meltwater
  • Cognizant
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース