トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    As a growing employee-owned company of diversified and innovative businesses, we deliver customer value through our people, portfolio, pace and planning. WCI works continuously to uncover new ways to serve our customers, clients and communities.The employee owners of Woodward Communications, Inc. are honored to provide news, entertainment, shopping, marketing communications and business media to the great people living and working in the communities we serve. We're also committed to delivering diversified business services to customers all over the globe.

    wcinet.com
    ウェブサイト
    1836
    設立年
    270
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

