企業一覧
Western Midstream Partners
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Western Midstream Partnersについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    ウェブサイト
    2007
    設立年
    1,127
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Western Midstream Partnersの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース