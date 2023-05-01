企業一覧
Walker & Dunlop
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Walker & Dunlop is a US-based company that offers a range of real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of commercial and multifamily properties. The company provides loans for various types of properties, including affordable housing, senior housing, and student housing, and also acts as a debt broker and offers property sales brokerage services. Additionally, it provides appraisal and valuation services, investment banking and advisory services, and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

    walkerdunlop.com
    ウェブサイト
    1937
    設立年
    1,451
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    その他のリソース