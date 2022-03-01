企業一覧
VVDN Technologies
VVDN Technologies 給与

VVDN Technologiesの給与は下位のハードウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$1,172から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$122,400の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています VVDN Technologies. 最終更新日： 11/13/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $100K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$1.2K
プロダクトデザイナー
$4.6K

プロダクトマネージャー
$122K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$39.7K
よくある質問

VVDN Technologiesで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$122,400です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
VVDN Technologiesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$39,689です。

