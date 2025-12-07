Vise ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

企業一覧
Viseのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United Statesパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$150Kです。 Viseの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/7/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Vise
Software Engineer
New York, NY
年収総額
$150K
レベル
L2
基本給
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$0
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
2 年
よくある質問

Vise in United Statesのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$285,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Viseのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$150,000です。

