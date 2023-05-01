企業一覧
Vir Biotechnology
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Vir Biotechnologyについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company that develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its products include Sotrovimab for COVID-19, VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for hepatitis B, VIR-2482 for influenza A, and VIR-1111 for HIV prevention. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health, and collaborations with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Gilead Sciences. It is headquartered in San Francisco and was incorporated in 2016.

    http://www.vir.bio
    ウェブサイト
    2016
    設立年
    576
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Vir Biotechnologyの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Flipkart
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース