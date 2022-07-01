企業一覧
Verano
    Verano™ is a national, vertically-integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective organic cannabis products that enhance health and wellness and by positively impacting the communities it serves. Verano develops and produces a well-rounded suite of limited edition, fashion-forward cannabis products, which offer superior medicinal therapies and inspirational product options. It designs, builds, and operates unique Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction in both medical and adult-use markets.

    https://verano.com
    ウェブサイト
    2014
    設立年
    430
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

