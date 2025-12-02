企業一覧
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT） 給与

U.S Department of Stateのインフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）報酬パッケージの中央値はyearあたり$128Kです。 U.S Department of Stateの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

年収中央値
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
年収総額
$128K
レベル
-
基本給
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$0
在籍年数
5 年
経験年数
5 年
キャリアレベルとは U.S Department of State?
U.S Department of Stateのインフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）で報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$152,264です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
U.S Department of Stateのインフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）職種で報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$128,000です。

その他のリソース

