U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State ビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー 給与

U.S Department of Stateのビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー総報酬の平均はyearあたり$126Kから$176Kの範囲です。 U.S Department of Stateの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均総報酬

$135K - $159K
United States
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$126K$135K$159K$176K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは U.S Department of State?

よくある質問

U.S Department of Stateのビジネスオペレーションズマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$175,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
U.S Department of Stateのビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー職種で報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$126,000です。

