Uptake Technologies
Uptake Technologies 給与

Uptake Technologiesの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$127,500から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$210,700の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Uptake Technologies. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
データサイエンティスト
$150K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$128K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$211K

よくある質問

Uptake Technologiesで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$210,700です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Uptake Technologiesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$149,745です。

