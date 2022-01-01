企業一覧
Upstart 給与

Upstartの給与は下位のプロダクトデザイナーの年間総報酬$142,572から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$448,833の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Upstart. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L3 $145K
L4 $238K
L5 $324K
L6 $449K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
L3 $190K
L4 $289K
L5 $320K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Engineering Manager $343K
Senior Engineering Manager $365K

プロダクトマネージャー
L5 $339K
L6 $438K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $438K
データアナリスト
Median $165K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $200K
リクルーター
Median $210K
ビジネスアナリスト
$189K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$279K
プロダクトデザイナー
$143K
プログラムマネージャー
$194K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$185K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$344K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$279K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Upstartでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Upstartで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the L6 levelで、年間総報酬は$448,833です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Upstartで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$279,353です。

