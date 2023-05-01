企業一覧
UPSIDE Foods
UPSIDE Foods 給与

UPSIDE Foodsの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$79,600から上位のソリューションアーキテクトの$139,296の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています UPSIDE Foods. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
バイオメディカルエンジニア
$104K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$79.6K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$139K

よくある質問

UPSIDE Foodsで報告されている最高給与の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$139,296です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
UPSIDE Foodsで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$104,475です。

