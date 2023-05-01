企業一覧
Upflow
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Upflow is a B2B Saas company that helps businesses improve their invoice collection process. Their software manages Accounts Receivables with automated workflows and integrates with existing accounting software. Upflow reduces late payments by 50% and offers real-time metrics, personalized workflows, and payment portals. They integrate with accounting solutions like Quickbooks, Netsuite, and Xero and have partnerships with Stripe and Go Cardless. Upflow is used by hundreds of businesses worldwide and is backed by investors like YCombinator and eFounders.

    https://upflow.io
    ウェブサイト
    2018
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    その他のリソース