United Talent Agency
United Talent Agency 給与

United Talent Agencyの給与は下位のアドミニストレイティブアシスタントの年間総報酬$50,170から上位のテクニカルプログラムマネージャーの$233,825の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています United Talent Agency. 最終更新日： 9/21/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $135K
アドミニストレイティブアシスタント
$50.2K
マーケティング
$99.5K

プロダクトマネージャー
$221K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$234K
よくある質問

United Talent Agencyで報告されている最高給与の職種はテクニカルプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$233,825です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
United Talent Agencyで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$135,000です。

