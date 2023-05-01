企業一覧
Unisync
    • 会社概要

    Unisync Corp. is a garment manufacturer and distributor in Canada and the United States. They offer offshore outsourcing, web-based ordering, distribution, and program management systems. They also provide design, development, prototyping, testing, textile research, sourcing, manufacturing, communication, and customer services. Additionally, they offer warehousing, inventory management, order processing, distribution, custom software development, data management, eCommerce programs, and proactive services. They are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    http://unisyncgroup.com
    ウェブサイト
    1940
    設立年
    379
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

