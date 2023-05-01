企業一覧
UniBank
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    UniBank is a civic-minded financial institution that believes in its community and the people who live there. They are committed to local service, finding innovative solutions for affordable housing, community development, and independent business. As a mutual bank owned by its customers, they are technology leaders and have a strong commitment to giving back to local nonprofits. Joining the UniBank team means being part of an organization that empowers you to engage with the community and challenges you in new and different ways.

    http://unibank.com
    ウェブサイト
    1870
    設立年
    351
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

