企業一覧
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 給与

Ujjivan Small Finance Bankの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスオペレーションの年間総報酬$5,284から上位のソリューションアーキテクトの$49,563の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. 最終更新日： 9/21/2025

$160K

カスタマーサービスオペレーション
$5.3K
マーケティング
$17.1K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$49.6K

よくある質問

Ujjivan Small Finance Bankで報告されている最高給与の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$49,563です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Ujjivan Small Finance Bankで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$17,134です。

