企業一覧
Trip.com
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

Trip.com ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Trip.comのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Chinaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりCN¥399Kです。 Trip.comの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/28/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Trip.com
Backend Software Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
年収総額
CN¥399K
レベル
hidden
基本給
CN¥319K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
ボーナス
CN¥79.9K
在籍年数
2-4 年
経験年数
2-4 年
キャリアレベルとは Trip.com?
Block logo
+CN¥417K
Robinhood logo
+CN¥641K
Stripe logo
+CN¥144K
Datadog logo
+CN¥252K
Verily logo
+CN¥158K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Trip.com in Chinaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CN¥905,465です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Trip.comのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Chinaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCN¥372,331です。

注目の求人

    Trip.comの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース