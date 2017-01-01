Triangle Cyber provides IT/Cybersecurity engineering, managed cybersecurity, and Business Agility/Digital Transformation services. At Triangle Cyber, we care about our Customer’s missions and seek to be trusted partners by operating under the premise that “transparency breeds trust.” This is evidenced by our successes delivering global and national level mission-critical solutions for the Dept of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).