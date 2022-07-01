Torc Robotics 給与

Torc Roboticsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でハードウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$18,814から、高い方の端でMEP技術者ので$248,352までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Torc Robotics. 最終更新日： 8/25/2025
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Torc Roboticsでは、株式/エクイティ付与は4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：
25% の付与期間 1st-年 (25.00% 毎年)
25% の付与期間 2nd-年 (2.08% 毎月)
25% の付与期間 3rd-年 (2.08% 毎月)
25% の付与期間 4th-年 (2.08% 毎月)
