Thru
    Thru is the cloud MFT solution for file-based data exchange. Cloud-native by design, Thru auto-scales based on load, allowing for usage-based pricing. The no-code, web-based configuration and management application simplifies and speeds up integrations.Thru’s hybrid architecture supports secure file exchanges with trading partners and internal applications. Thru is tightly integrated with multiple integration platforms to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals. Since 2002, Thru has been solving the most demanding and complex file transfer challenges for the enterprise.

    http://go.thruinc.com
    ウェブサイト
    2002
    設立年
    90
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

